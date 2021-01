President Trump on Tuesday called the new push in Congress to impeach him a second time is a “continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics.”

“I think it’s causing tremendous anger,” Mr. Trump told reporters as he departed the White House for a trip to Texas to view his border wall.

He said the push by House Democrats to impeach him for inciting last week’s riot at the Capitol is “absolutely ridiculous.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.