The Trump administration on Tuesday is set to recommend the coronavirus vaccine for all people over 65 and adults with preexisting medical conditions that put them at high risk from the disease.

Also, it will no longer hold back enough doses to guarantee booster shots because manufacturing has reached a sufficient level to meet demand for second doses and expand the range of first doses, a senior administration official confirmed to The Washington Times.

The government will also increase the number of health centers and pharmacies where people can get vaccinated.

Officials on President Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” will announce the changes, first reported by Axios, in a midday briefing.

The moves amount to a major shakeup that parallels similar moves in the states. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is positioning his state as a leader in immunizing seniors while California said is converting stadiums where the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres play into mass-vaccination centers.

Already, President-elect Joseph R. Biden planned to detail on Thursday how he would release all available doses and boost manufacturing to meet the inevitable uptick in demand as more people become eligible.

Previously, the federal government told states to prioritize health workers and residents and staff of nursing homes. But the groups are too rigid and the process is too deliberate in places, resulting in doses sitting on shelves.

Roughly 9 million people have received the vaccine out of 25 million distribution doses.

The pace is far short of goals as the country tries to build widespread immunity to COVID-19, which is killing over 3,000 people in the U.S. per day, on average, and has claimed over 375,000 Americans since the start of the pandemic.

