Deutsche Bank will not do business with President Trump or his companies after he leaves office, in the wake of his supporters’ deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol, two news organizations reported.

The Frankfurt, Germany-based bank is Mr. Trump’s biggest lender, with about $340 million in loans outstanding to the Trump Organization that come due in 2023 and 2024. The company is currently overseen by the president’s two older sons, Donald Jr. and Eric.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the reports by Bloomberg and The New York Times. The Trump Organization had no immediate comment.

The move comes as Signature Bank, where the president has checking and money-market accounts, called for him to step down.

“The resignation of the president … is in the best interests of our nation and the American people,” Signature Bank said on its website. “We have never before commented on any political matter and hope to never do so again.”

Signature also said it won’t do business with any GOP lawmakers who voted to disregard the Electoral College results.

Christiana Riley, the head of U.S. operations for Deutsche Bank, condemned the violence at the Capitol last week, calling it a “dark day.”

“We are proud of our Constitution and stand by those who seek to uphold it to ensure that the will of the people is upheld and a peaceful transition of power takes place,” she wrote on LinkedIn.

There are other signs of businesses ostracizing the president as he prepares to leave office. The PGA of America announced this week it was pulling the PGA golfing championship tournament in 2022 from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Twitter has banned Mr. Trump permanently, and Facebook also has shut down his social media accounts indefinitely.

