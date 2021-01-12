MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man who posted on Facebook that he was among those wanted for illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during last week’s riot was arrested in Eau Claire on Tuesday and faces charges in federal court.

Kevin Daniel Loftus, 52, was scheduled to make an initial appearance Tuesday after being arrested for illegally entering either house of Congress, or adjacent areas, and disorderly conduct on the grounds of the Capitol.

The complaint shows pictures posted on Facebook and other social media sources of the man identified as Loftus holding an American flag and smiling inside the Capitol in the halls of Congress. The complaint shows social media comments by Loftus saying “One of 700 inside” and “That’s right folks some of us are in it to win it.”

Loftus also commented on a story about police releasing photos of suspects in the Capitol riots.

“i am wanted by the FBI for illegal entry,” he said.

The complaint said the FBI interviewed Loftus in Eau Claire on Saturday and he admitted to walking into the Capitol on Jan. 6 where he took several photos.

Lofuts is among dozens of people across the country who are being charged in the wake of the riots that forced Congress to adjourn and go into hiding. A Capitol police officer died from injuries suffered in the riot, and police shot a woman during the violence. Three others died in what authorities said were medical emergencies.

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.