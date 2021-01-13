Ten House Republicans voted with Democrats on Wednesday to impeach President Trump for inciting insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who chairs the House GOP conference, said there’s never been a “greater betrayal” by a U.S. president of his office and his oath to the Constitution.

Before the vote on Wednesday, she rejected House conservatives’ call for her to step aside.

“I’m not going anywhere. This is a vote of conscience,” she said.

Other House Republicans acknowledged that Mr. Trump might have used poor judgment.

But they objected to Democrats’ speeding through an impeachment vote and said it was simply another part of the party’s years-long quest to get the president out of office.

Rep. John Katko of New York was the first House Republican to announce he would vote yes on impeachment.

“To allow the president of the United States to incite this attack without consequences is a direct threat to the future of this democracy,” Mr. Katko said in a floor speech on Tuesday.

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington said in a floor speech on Wednesday that neither Mr. Trump nor President-elect Joseph R. Biden is the enemy.

“Truth sets us free from fear,” she said. “With truth comes love and we could use that right now. My vote to impeach our sitting president is not a fear-based decision. I am not choosing a side - I’m choosing truth. It’s the only way to defeat fear.”

Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington said on the House floor on Wednesday that Democrats are responsible for failing to call out violent protesters last year, just as Republicans are responsible for failing to speak out before the president’s remarks last week.

“There is no excuse for President Trump’s actions,” Mr. Newhouse said. “The president took an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. Last week there was a domestic threat at the door of the Capitol and he did nothing to stop it.”

The other House Republicans who voted yes are:

- Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio

- Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

- Peter Meijer of Michigan

- Tom Rice of South Carolina

- Fred Upton of Michigan

- David Valadao of California

No House Republicans voted to impeach Mr. Trump in December 2019.

The Democrat-led House voted then to impeach Mr. Trump for abusing his power by strong-arming Ukraine to dig up dirt on Mr. Biden and then obstructing the investigation into his conduct.

The GOP-led Senate voted to acquit the president in February 2020.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.