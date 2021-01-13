YORK, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine said two people died in a crash that stemmed from a police chase on Interstate 95.

The crash happened after a man lead police on a high-speed pursuit from Kennebunkport to York on Tuesday, police said. The pursuit caused traffic to slow on the northbound side of the highway, police said.

With traffic slowed, a tractor-trailer struck a passenger vehicle, pushing it under another tractor-trailer, police said. The crash killed Geoffrey Gattis, 68, and his wife Elizabeth Gattis, 68, both of Falmouth, police said.

The crash is still under investigation, police said Wednesday. Police said they have identified the driver in the police chase that caused traffic to stall as David Stoddard, 49, of Topsham.

Stoddard faces multiple charges stemming from the police chase. It was unclear if he had retained an attorney.

