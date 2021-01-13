SEATTLE (AP) - Two of the three Republicans in Washington state’s congressional delegation have come out in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump over last week’s riot at the Capitol.

U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District issued a statement Tuesday night saying Trump incited the riot and calling his response to it “pathetic.”

On Wednesday Rep. Dan Newhouse, of central Washington’s 4th District, joined her, saying that “turning a blind eye to this brutal assault on our Republic is not an option.”

U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, of the 5th District in eastern Washington, has not yet announced her position.

