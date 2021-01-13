Airbnb said Wednesday it will cancel and block any reservations made in the D.C. metropolitan area during inauguration week.

The decision comes in response to local, state and federal officials asking people to avoid traveling to the District for the inauguration following a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week.

“In particular, Mayor [Muriel] Bowser, [Maryland] Governor [Larry] Hogan and [Virginia] Governor [Ralph] Northam have been clear that visitors should not travel to the D.C. Metro area for the Inauguration,” the company said in a statement. “Additionally, we are aware of reports emerging yesterday afternoon regarding armed militias and known hate groups that are attempting to travel and disrupt the inauguration.”

The new policy also will apply to reservations made through HotelTonight, which Airbnb acquired in 2019.

The company said it will reimburse guests for the cancelations, and hosts will be reimbursed for the money they would have earned from the bookings.

The short-term rental platform on Monday began banning accounts of people who were arrested during the recent riot as part of its “Capitol Safety Plan.”

Employees are identifying and ousting users “confirmed to have been responsible for the violent criminal activity” at the Capitol through media and law enforcement “sources,” including Metropolitan Police Department arrest logs. Those associated with hate groups are also being removed.

The company said Wednesday that “numerous individuals” have been booted from the platform so far.

