Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, said she thought she was going to die during the siege of the U.S. Capitol last week and that she feared “white supremacist” members of Congress would actively put her in harm’s way.

She said there was a “traumatizing event” that happened to her personally that she wasn’t sure she could discuss in detail due to security concerns.

“But I can tell you that I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die,” Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said on Instagram Live late Tuesday. “It is not an exaggeration to say that many, many members of the House were nearly assassinated.”

She said she didn’t feel safe going to an “extraction point” because of “QAnon and white supremacist sympathizers.”

“And, frankly, white supremacist members of Congress in that extraction point who I know and who I have felt would disclose my location, who would create opportunities to allow me to be hurt, kidnapped etcetera,” she said. “And so I didn’t even feel safe around other members of Congress.”

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, New Jersey Democrat, suggested Tuesday evening that there were members who gave some of the rioters a walk-through the day before the attack.

Ms. Sherrill said there were “members of Congress who had groups coming through the Capitol that I saw on Jan. 5 — a reconnaissance for the next day.”

At least five people, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, died directly or indirectly as a result of the attack.

The House is moving forward on Wednesday with impeaching President Trump for inciting the attack by firing up a nearby crowd of supporters shortly before the siege.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.