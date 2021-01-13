A soldier who died Monday in Kuwait following a crash that sent two other troops to the hospital has been identified as Staff Sgt. Anthony Bermudez, 28, Army officials said.

The crash, which remains under investigation, happened during a “routine troop movement” near Camp Buehring, a staging post for U.S. troops in northwestern Kuwait. Staff Sgt. Bermudez, a Dallas native, had been assigned to Area Support Group-Kuwait at the time. It was his first overseas tour of duty, Army officials said.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Staff Sgt. Bermudez,” said Army Lt. Col. Randy McClendon, commander of the base support battalion. “Anthony was a vital asset to our team, a dedicated professional and his service will not be forgotten.”

The driver and another passenger in the vehicle were treated at the U.S. military hospital in Kuwait where one was later released and the other remains in stable condition. Their names have not been released, officials said.

