Newly elected Rep. Cori Bush declared Wednesday that the threat to the U.S. Capitol is “inside right now,” alleging that certain Republican members of Congress “coordinated” with insurrectionists who stormed the building last week.

“This has moved past the insurrection attempt,” tweeted Ms. Bush, Missouri Democrat. “We’ve learned that GOP members gave tours to insurrectionists, coordinated with their leaders, and are trying to carry guns on the House floor.

“They’re putting barriers around the Capitol, but the threat is on the inside right now,” she wrote.

Ms. Bush was referring, in part, to an allegation by Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill, who said there were members of Congress who provided “reconnaissance” missions to people inside the U.S. Capitol the day before violent insurrectionists attacked the building. Other Democrats, including Rep. Pramila Jayapal, have made similar allegations about their colleagues. They did not provide evidence for their claims.

Ms. Jayapal alleged Wednesday on “The View” that “it looks like” there were people “within the ranks of the members of Congress who were part of executing and planning this insurrection.” She declined to give names but said there was “no trust” among them and that she wanted anyone found responsible to be removed from office under the 14th Amendment.

Ms. Bush made a similar statement saying she wants to expel any congressional members of Congress who were allegedly responsible for inciting the violence that left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

“I just introduced H.Res. 25,” Ms. Bush tweeted Monday. “It would, under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, investigate and expel the GOP members of Congress who attempted to overturn the election and incited a white supremacist attack. Call your rep to sign on. We can’t have unity without accountability.”

“I don’t want to unite with those responsible for the insurrection at our nation’s Capitol,” she added. “I want us to unite in holding them accountable.”

Ms. Bush called President Trump a “white supremacist president” who incited a “white supremacist insurrection” while announcing her vote to impeach the president on the House floor during Wednesday’s hearings.

