President Donald Trump was in the Oval Office as the House of Representatives voted to impeach him.

Trump on Wednesday became the first president to be impeached twice. The vote came days after he fomented a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by telling his supporters to “fight like hell” against election results that he falsely told them were rigged.

Trump, who has been suspended from social media platforms, was expected to respond to the vote in a taped video to be released later Wednesday.

Ten Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach the president. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Trump a “clear and present danger” to the country.

The White House was lightly staffed Wednesday as moving boxes crowded offices and hallways as aides prepare for their departure ahead of Inauguration Day, when President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

