President Trump watched in seclusion from the White House on Wednesday, blacklisted by social media, as he became the first president in history to be impeached twice.

Inside the West Wing and among former White House advisers, there was a sense of sadness mixed with frustration that Mr. Trump’s presidency was ending on such an ignominious note.

He leaves office next Wednesday.

Staffers and Trump loyalists used words such as “heart-breaking” and “depressing” to describe their feelings.

“It’s very sad,” said former White House domestic policy director Joe Grogan. “It’s sad for the country, it’s sad personally. Nobody expected this to happen, and nobody’s happy where the White House is, and nobody’s happy where the country is in the whole thing. The whole thing is awful.”

Unable to communicate with his 88 million followers on Twitter or other platforms, the president issued a statement denouncing violence such as the Capitol riot as House lawmakers debated the impeachment.

“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind,” the president said. “That is not what I stand for and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You.”

About two hours later, the House forged ahead with its fast-track impeachment that had only been launched on Monday.

Even in his relative isolation, Mr. Trump held an Oval Office ceremony minutes after he was impeached.

He awarded the National Medal of Arts to country singer Toby Keith and bluegrass singer Ricky Skaggs at the White House in a ceremony that was closed to the press and not listed on his public schedule.

During his first impeachment, in December 2019, the president tweeted or re-tweeted 71 times on the day of the House vote.

Mr. Trump often boasted after his first impeachment that not a single House Republican voted against him. This time, 10 voted to impeach him, including the chamber’s third-ranking Republican, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

It was another indication that Mr. Trump still holds enormous sway with the Republican base.

Several GOP lawmakers reportedly told colleagues privately that they feared for their lives if they voted against the president. In one poll, 76% of Republican voters said they would vote against any GOP lawmaker who voted for Mr. Trump’s impeachment.

While some Republicans rebuked the president, there was not a wave of GOP defections that some had predicted after Ms. Cheney announced Tuesday that she would vote to impeach.

American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp observed that Ms. Cheney “had no coattails.”

Before the vote, the ACU notified lawmakers that it would count a vote for impeachment negatively in the score that the group assigns them. The ACU sponsors the annual CPAC convention that is a highlight on conservatives’ calendar.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, one of the president’s strongest allies in Congress, didn’t pressure Republicans to vote against impeachment. Before the vote, Mr. McCarthy said Mr. Trump bore responsibility for the deadly storming of the Capitol by his supporters.

“He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding,” said Mr. McCarthy, who advocated censuring Mr. Trump instead of impeaching him.

A former ally, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, said he hasn’t decided how to vote in an eventual Senate trial — a startling acknowledgement that he hasn’t ruled out voting to convict Mr. Trump.

Supporters of Mr. Trump argued that the impeachment was pointless, because a trial won’t begin until at least Jan. 19, the day before Mr. Trump’s term ends. Others said the impeachment was a partisan attempt to humiliate Mr. Trump that will bring an inevitable backlash against free speech.

“The cancel culture will come for us all,” said Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican.

The president’s business empire is being hit with cancelations as he prepares to return to the private sector.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday that the city is cutting its business ties with the Trump Organization, following through on a threat to respond to last week’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

“The president incited a rebellion against the United States government that killed five people and threatened to derail the constitutional transfer of power,” Mr. de Blasio said in a statement. “The city of New York will not be associated with those unforgivable acts in any shape, way or form, and we are immediately taking steps to terminate all Trump Organization contracts.”

The Democratic mayor tweeted, “New York City doesn’t do business with insurrectionists.”

The Trump Organization runs three concessions in New York City: the Central Park Carousel, the Wollman and Lasker skating rinks in Central Park, and the Ferry Point Golf Course. They brought in a reported $17 million last year.

As his presidency winds down, Mr. Trump did sign 19 relatively minor bills into law on Wednesday. One of the measures elevates the post of a special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism; another re-designates the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site in Plains, Georgia, as the Jimmy Carter National Historic Park.

Some White House officials and former presidential aides have expressed concern that Mr. Trump has relied on a dwindling group of advisers since the election.

They have criticized Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, outside attorney Sidney Powell and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for indulging the president’s claims of election fraud, rejected by courts and state officials, that culminated in the storming of the Capitol last week.

“He doesn’t have many people around him right now,” Mr. Grogan said. “That’s never a good position for a leader to have, a limited number of perspectives. There is no question in my mind that [the riot and subsequent impeachment] is a direct consequence of a very small, limited number of people giving the president advice … not giving him good advice, and giving him self-serving advice.”

