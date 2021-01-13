Rep. Eric Swalwell said President Trump and the man who orchestrated the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks have much in common when it comes to radicalizing supporters.

The California Democrat, still dealing with December’s revelations of his relationship with a Chinese spy, made the comments while speaking with “PBS NewsHour.”

“Well, Osama Bin Laden did not enter U.S. soil on September 11, but it was widely acknowledged that he was responsible for inspiring the attack on our country and the president, with his words [Jan. 6 at the Capitol], using the word ‘fight,’ with the speakers that he assembled that day who called [for] trial by combat … that is hate speech that inspired and radicalized people to storm the Capitol,” Mr. Swalwell said.

The lawmaker’s comments came as Democrats once again prime the nation for impeachment proceedings against Mr. Trump, this time because the Republican’s supporters pushed through security measures and flooded the Capitol building.

“Are you comparing President Trump to Osama Bin Laden?” host Judy Woodruff asked.

“I’m comparing the words of an individual who would incite and radicalize somebody as Osama Bin Laden did to what President Trump did,” Mr. Swalwell replied. “You don’t actually have to commit the violence yourself, but if you call others to violence, that itself is a crime.”

The Sept. 11 terror attacks killed 2,977 victims in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.

