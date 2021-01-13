With last week’s attack on Congress ringing as a battle cry, the House voted Tuesday to impeach President Trump for the second time in his four-year tenure, accusing him of inciting insurrection.

The bipartisan vote — 10 Republicans joined all Democrats — makes Mr. Trump the first to face the sanction twice, and it came exactly one week before he is slated to leave office anyway.

Republicans said that looming departure was reason to move on and let him slip into forced retirement, but Democrats said Mr. Trump in office means a chance for him to foment mayhem.

“Every second this president remains in office is a danger to this country and the world,” said Rep. Jim McGovern, Massachusetts Democrat. “We have no idea what he is capable of doing — whether he will pardon these terrorists, whether he will go to war.”

The single article of impeachment tied Mr. Trump’s two-month defiance of the election results, and his words last week to supporters, to the assault some of those supporters made on the Capitol an hour after Mr. Trump stepped off the stage.

As Congress was counting electoral votes to confirm President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s victory, the mob pushed through barricades, smashed doors and windows to break into the building, took over the Senate chamber and forced an armed standoff at the doors of the House chamber. One rioter was shot and killed in the corridors outside the chamber, and a Capitol Police officer died after being attacked by the mob.

“They did not appear out of a vacuum. They were sent here, sent here by the president, with words such as a cry to ‘fight like hell,’” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The impeachment was approved on a 232-197 vote after a speedy two-hour floor session.

As lawmakers debated, National Guard troops armed with rifles were sleeping in corridors near the chamber, lending an unprecedented sense of siege to the proceedings. Outside, the Capitol now sits behind an 8-foot wall, erected after last week’s attack.

Rep. Jason Crow, Colorado Democrat, said some Republican colleagues have told him they feared being killed if they voted for impeachment.

“My response was, you know not to be unsympathetic but welcome to the club,” he told MSNBC. “That’s leadership. Our country is in a very challenging time.”

Democratic leaders are now pondering when to transmit the article of impeachment to the Senate. It’s a tricky calculation.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office confirmed Wednesday that he will not rush senators back to Washington to deal with the matter. That means the earliest a trial could start would be Jan. 20, just as President-elect Joseph R. Biden is being sworn in.

But that could derail senators who’d normally be focused on approving Mr. Biden’s new Cabinet and working on his early-term agenda.

The alternative for Democrats is to delay sending the impeachment over — but that is also fraught with political peril, leaving him looming over Washington well after most lawmakers on Capitol Hill hoped he’d be in their rearview mirror.

That decision rests with Mrs. Pelosi.

She brushed aside questions about timing on Wednesday, focusing instead on the moment at hand.

Borrowing from President Kennedy, she said Congress was acting as “the watchmen on the walls of world history” and said only Mr. Trump’s ouster would suffice.

“We cannot escape history, let us embrace our duty,” she said.

Democrats convened no hearings and offered Mr. Trump no opportunity to defend himself in the impeachment process, saying the facts are clear to them.

They unveiled the article of impeachment Monday. Yet the desire to impeach him dates back to his first day in office in 2017.

His previous impeachment came in late 2019 after a phone call where he appeared to pressure Ukraine’s president to investigate Mr. Biden. He became the third president to face the sanction, following President Andrew Johnson and President Clinton.

The 230-197 vote broke almost exclusively along party lines, with only two Democrats voting “No” and no Republicans voting “Yes.”

The Senate, after a relatively brief trial that did not hear any witnesses, voted to acquit Mr. Trump. Only one Republican joined Democrats in voting to convict.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, New York Democrat, said the fact that they are back again to impeach is an I-told-you-so moment.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he would have been part of a censure of Mr. Trump, but said Democrats are on an impeachment-or-bust mission.

“The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters,” the GOP leader said.

He said Mr. Trump still has work to do to make amends, including shouldering some responsibility for the attack and moving to shut down the ongoing sense of unrest from his supporters.

Soon after Mr. McCarthy spoke, Mr. Trump issued a statement calling for calm.

“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for,” he said.

