President Trump got a good word Wednesday on a potential presidential pardon from an unlikely source — former FBI director James Comey.

In an interview with BBC News promoting his book, Mr. Comey said President-elect Joseph R. Biden should consider pardoning Mr. Trump in the interest of national healing.

When asked whether Mr. Biden should follow the precedent of Gerald R. Ford’s 1974 pardon of Richard M. Nixon, Mr. Comey replied, “I don’t know. He should consider it.”

Former FBI Director James Comey tells the @BBC that Biden should "consider" pardoning Trump.



"As part of healing the country … I think Joe Biden is going to have at least think about that."

Mr. Comey added though that he’s not sure Mr. Trump, who fired him as FBI director in 2017 and has since denounced him as a deep-state saboteur, would accept a pardon as it would be an admission of guilt.

But “as part of healing the country and getting us to a place where we can focus on things that are going to matter over the next four years, I think Joe Biden is going to have to at least think about that,” Mr. Comey said.

A pardon from Mr. Biden, even if forthcoming, would not shield Mr. Trump from any of the state and local investigators who are at least considering charging him on various state-level criminal counts after he leaves office next week.

