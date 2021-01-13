Rep. Jason Crow, Colorado Democrat, said Wednesday that Republican members of Congress are scared they’ll be killed if they vote to impeach President Trump.

He said the GOP is “paralyzed with fear.”

“I had a lot of conversations with my Republican colleagues last night,” Mr. Crow said on MSNBC. “A couple of them broke down in tears talking to me and saying that they are afraid for their lives if they vote for this impeachment.”

“My response was, you know not to be unsympathetic but welcome to the club,” he said. “That’s leadership. Our country is in a very challenging time.”

He also said there’s a “small handful” of “morally bankrupt” individuals who fully buy into conspiracy theories about the election “and are too far gone to be redeemed.”

The House is voting Wednesday to impeach Mr. Trump for inciting a violent mob that ransacked the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday.

