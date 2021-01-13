Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he has not decided how he’ll vote when the Senate sits in trial on the impeachment of President Trump.



In a letter to his colleagues released by his office, he said he was shooting down speculation about his actions.



“I have not made a final decision on how I will vote and I intend to listen to the legal arguments when they are presented to the Senate,” he said.



The New York Times reported Tuesday that Mr. McConnell was eager to see impeachment because it offered a chance to firmly usher Mr. Trump off the stage for good.



In addition to removal from office, impeachment offers the Senate the chance to vote to bar him from holding office in the future.



Earlier Wednesday Mr. McConnell’s office said he will not speed an impeachment trial to the Senate floor. That means the earliest it could begin would be Jan. 20, at about the same time President-elect Joseph R. Biden is being sworn in.

