Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday she wants to impose new rules that would slap a $5,000 fine on lawmakers who refuse to go through new metal detectors on their way to the chamber floor.

A second offense would be charged $10,000.

She said the rules change will be put up for a vote once House lawmakers come back to down for the inauguration.

Mrs. Pelosi had the metal detectors installed this week, in the wake of last week’s assault on the Capitol by pro-Trump forces.

Republicans said it was done without their consent, and a number of them complained Tuesday as they encountered the detectors, manned by police, for the first time.

Mrs. Pelosi, though, said abiding by her policy was a way of honoring the police who protected the House during the assault.

“Sadly, just days later, many House Republicans have disrespected our heroes by verbally abusing them and refusing to adhere to basic precautions keeping members of our Congressional community, including the Capitol Police, safe,” she said.

The fines would be automatically deducted from lawmakers’ pay.

Rep. Rodney Davis, the top Republican on the House Administration Committee, which oversees Capitol Hill operations, said this week that erecting the detectors and manning them with police means there are fewer officers protecting the perimeter of the Capitol, where he said the real threat lies.

