New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday that the city is cutting its business ties with the Trump Organization, following through on the threat to respond to last week’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

“The president incited a rebellion against the United States government that killed five people and threatened to derail the constitutional transfer of power,” Mr. de Blasio said in a statement. “The city of New York will not be associated with those unforgivable acts in any shape, way or form, and we are immediately taking steps to terminate all Trump Organization contracts.”

The Democratic mayor tweeted, “New York City doesn’t do business with insurrectionists.”

The Trump Organization runs three concessions in New York City: the Central Park Carousel, the Wollman and Lasker skating rinks in Central Park, and the Ferry Point Golf Course. They brought in a reported $17 million last year.

City corporation Counsel James Johnson said in a statement, “In light of last week’s attack on our Capitol and our democracy, we have concluded that it is in the best interests of New Yorkers for the City to commence the process of cancelling these contracts and terminating its business ties with the Trump Organization.” Cancellation of the various concessions will take several weeks to several months.

The Trump Organization had no immediate comment.

The action comes as the House prepares to impeach Mr. Trump for a second time on Wednesday.

The president also is facing a wave of business cancellations, including three banks that are ending their business relationships with him. One of those, Germany-based Deutsche Bank, has outstanding loans with Mr. Trump for about $340 million.

The PGA pulled its major golf championship from Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey, in 2022.

The president and first lady Melania Trump changed their primary residence in 2019 from New York to Florida, after Mr. Trump had several high-profile clashes with city officials and Democratic Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Attorney General are investigating Mr. Trump over his business dealings.

