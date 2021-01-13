House Speaker Nancy Pelosi implored fellow lawmakers Wednesday to embrace a moment of “duty” as she kicked off the official debate that will likely lead to President Trump becoming the first ever to be twice impeached.



Borrowing from President Kennedy, she said Congress was acting as “the watchmen on the walls of world history” and said only Mr. Trump’s impeachment — and, she hopes, his ouster by the Senate — will suffice.



“We cannot escape history, let us embrace our duty,” she said.



The House is engaged in two hours of debate that will end with a vote all sides expect to see result in impeachment.



The House previously impeached Mr. Trump in December 2019, though the Senate acquitted him.



Rep. Jerrrold Nadler, New York Democrat, said the fact that they are back again to impeach is an I-told-you-so moment.



But Rep. Jim Jordan, the Ohio Republican leading opposition to impeachment, said Democrats have been determined to impeach since the day Mr. Trump took office and that to do it now, with less than a week left in his tenure, was telling.



“It’s not just about impeachment anymore, it’s about canceling,” he said.

