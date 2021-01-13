The Pentagon has authorized National Guard members in D.C. to be armed while they patrol the city ahead of Inauguration Day next week, according to news outlet reports.

The Department of Defense announced the measure Tuesday, which had been requested by federal officials and greenlighted by Sec. of the Army Ryan McCarthy, CNN reported.

Officials are reportedly deciding if guardsmen should carry lethal or nonlethal weapons during the transition of power on Jan. 20.

Thousands of armed National Guardsmen are patrolling a security perimeter in the downtown area, and many more will be arriving soon. Photos posted on social media show some cradling their weapons while bivouacking inside the Capitol.

At least 10,000 troops will be deployed in the District by Saturday.

