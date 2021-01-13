Rep. Pramila Jayapal said on Wednesday’s “The View” that “it looks like” there were members of Congress who helped plan and execute last week’s violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“It is one of the most terrifying things that we are dealing with,” the Washington state Democrat said. “I saw the video of one of the organizers of the riots and insurrections said that he coordinated this with three members of Congress.”

Ms. Jayapal was presumably talking about right-wing activist Ali Alexander, who reportedly alleged in a now-deleted video on Periscope that Reps. Andy Biggs, Mo Brooks and Paul A. Gosar helped organize the Jan. 6 pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., that took place just before a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building and temporarily halted the certification of President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s Electoral College win.

A spokesman for Mr. Biggs denied the congressman ever knew Mr. Alexander, The Washington Post reported, and Mr. Brooks said he bore no responsibility for the violence. Mr. Gosar did not respond to the claim.

Ms. Jayapal didn’t name any Republicans during her criticism Wednesday but said there’s “no trust within the chamber” or “within our colleagues” after the violence.

“I think those people should be removed,” she said of any lawmaker who may have abetted the insurrectionists. “There is a clause in the 14th Amendment that allows for anyone who plans and is part of an insurrection to be removed from Congress.

“Obviously, we need to do the investigation to make sure we have all the facts,” she added. “But it is one of the most troubling things, is that there were people, I believe, at least it looks like, within the ranks of the members of Congress who were part of executing and planning this insurrection.”

Ms. Jayapal’s comments come after Rep. Mikie Sherrill, New Jersey Democrat, alleged there were “members of Congress who had groups coming through the Capitol that I saw on Jan. 5 — a reconnaissance for the next day.”

“We’re requesting an investigation right now with certain agencies,” she said without naming names.

Rep. Tim Ryan, Ohio Democrat, said Wednesday he’s heard a “couple” names attached to such stories.

“I’m going to wait to make sure we get verification — [I] don’t want to throw any member under the bus,” he said.

“We’re looking into it,” he added.

