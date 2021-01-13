Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican, could soon face consequences for continuing to spread dangerous conspiracy theories in Congress, Rep. Jason Crow, Colorado Democrat, said Wednesday.

Mr. Crow said on CNN that members of the U.S. House of Representatives are considering the possibility of censuring Ms. Greene, who repeatedly claimed the recent presidential election was “stolen.”

“There are, unfortunately, a handful of members of Congress and Ms. Taylor Greene is just one of them who are amorally bankrupt, they are depraved and they’re frankly dangerous individuals,” Mr. Crow said on the “New Day” program, according to a transcript CNN released afterward.

Mr. Crow, a U.S. Army veteran and member of the House Committee on Armed Services, proceeded to call out the newly sworn-in congresswoman for lying about President Trump‘s failed race for election.

“Donald Trump is one thing. He’s shown us time and time again who he is, but he doesn’t do this without support,” Mr. Crow, 41, said on CNN, according to the transcript.

President-elect Joseph R. Biden decisively won the White House race, but Mr. Trump and some of his supporters, including Ms. Greene, continued to deny the outcome leading up to last week’s insurrection.

Ms. Greene, who gained notoriety while campaigning for promoting the delusional QAnon conspiracy theory movement, has repeatedly alleged the presidential election was “rigged” or “stolen.”

Indeed, Mr. Trump and Ms. Greene both continued to dispute the election’s results ever after mobs of the president’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol while Congress met last Wednesday afternoon.

“I believe that those people, most of them, truly believe in their heart that this election was stolen, despite the facts to the contrary, courts ruling to the contrary, secretaries of states and Republican officials around the country saying to the contrary,” Mr. Crowd said on “New Day,” according to the transcript. “And it’s because there are a few depraved individuals that give oxygen to these conspiracy theories and legitimatize it. So, that has to stop and we have to figure out a way to get back to facts and stop these false realities that have been created for so many Americans.”

Ms. Greene did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment.

The outgoing president had encouraged his supporters to protest last Wednesday, Jan. 6, when Congress held a joint session to count the Electoral College votes formalizing his loss to Mr. Biden.

Mobs stormed the Capitol as the vote occurred during an attack that resulted in five deaths, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer killed during the attack, Officer Brian D. Sicknick.

“We are trying to follow the Constitution and the process that is laid out for us to object to these fraudulent electoral votes, and this completely disrupted it,” Ms. Greene said that evening. “I’m staunchly against it.”

Hours later, when Congress reconvened, she unsuccessfully attempted to block the certification of electoral votes from several states in a last-ditch attempt to overturn Mr. Biden’s victory.

One week after Trump supporters attacked the Capitol, the House voted 232-197 to impeach the president for incitement of insurrection. He is now the only president twice impeached.

No credible evidence has emerged of any widespread election fraud, and Mr. Biden is set to be sworn-in next Wednesday. Mr. Trump‘s term will expire then unless the Senate votes to convict him first.

