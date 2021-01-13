Rep. Mikie Sherrill says there were members of Congress who provided “reconnaissance” missions to people inside the U.S. Capitol the day before rioters attacked the building.

The New Jersey Democrat said there were “members of Congress who had groups coming through the Capitol that I saw on Jan. 5 — a reconnaissance for the next day.”

Ms. Sherrill made the comments in a Facebook Live address to constituents Tuesday evening.

She did not name the members but said she would work to expel them from Congress if necessary.

Ms. Sherrill said Wednesday she’s pushing for further investigation.

“We’re requesting an investigation right now with certain agencies,” she said.

Rep. Tim Ryan, Ohio Democrat, said Wednesday he’s heard a “couple” names attached to such stories.

“I’m going to wait to make sure we get verification — [I] don’t want to throw any member under the bus,” he said. “This has been passed on … as early as Wednesday night, Thursday morning last week.”

“It’s like everything now — you look back on certain things and you look at them differently,” Mr. Ryan said. “We’re looking into it.”

