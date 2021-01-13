SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - A Sioux City man was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in a New Year’s shooting that left one person dead and three others injured.

Prosecutors allege Christopher Morales forced someone to go into the house where 20-25 people were partying just after midnight Jan. 1. He and others fired at least 27 shots into the house with a 9mm handgun and an assault-style rifle, police said.

Mia Kritis, 18, was killed and three juveniles were injured. The three injured victims continue to recover, Sioux City police said in a news release.

Morales also was charged with going armed with intent and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. He is being held on $1 million bond, The Sioux City Journal reported.

Police are working to identify other people involved in the shooting. No others have been charged.

