Sen. Tim Scott said Tuesday that the Democratic-led efforts to impeach President Trump a second time in the House “fly in direct opposition” to the message of unity championed by President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

Mr. Scott, a South Carolina Republican and the only Black GOP member in the Senate, said he opposes impeaching the president because it will only inflame tensions when Mr. Trump has promised a peaceful transition of power next week.

“President Trump has eight days left in his term and has promised a smooth and peaceful transition of power,” the senator tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “The Democrat-led impeachment talks happening in the House right now fly in direct opposition to what President-elect Joe Biden has been calling for all year.

“An impeachment vote will only lead to more hate and a deeply fractured nation. I oppose impeaching President Trump,” he added.

Mr. Biden has not stated directly whether he supports impeachment, telling reporters Friday it’s “a decision for the Congress to make. I’m focused on my job.”

At least four House Republicans have said they will vote to impeach Mr. Trump, including Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-ranking House Republican, after accusing him of inciting the violent mob of insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week. No Republican senators have committed to voting to convict Mr. Trump but some have said they support him resigning.

