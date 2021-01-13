President Trump called on “all Americans” on Wednesday to refrain from further violence, amid reports that some of his supporters are planning more demonstrations similar to last week’s assault on the U.S. Capitol.

“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind,” the president said in a statement. “That is not what I stand for and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You.”

The president’s comments came as the House prepares to impeach him for a second time on Wednesday for inciting the deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican, read aloud the president’s statement on the House floor as lawmakers debated the article of impeachment. Rep. Ben Kline, Virginia Republican, thanked the president for his words.

