President Trump called on Americans on Wednesday night not to engage in political violence, while he criticized Big Tech for “dangerous” censorship following the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In a video address in which he never mentions his second impeachment by the House hours earlier, Mr. Trump said the Secret Service has briefed him on “potential threats” in the aftermath of the assault on the Capitol.

“I cannot emphasize that there must be no violence, no law breaking, and no vandalism of any kind,” Mr. Trump said from the Oval Office.

“No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence, no true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag, no true supporter of mine could ever threaten or harass their fellow Americans.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.