Twitter said Wednesday that its crackdown on the group Students for Trump, @TrumpStudents, account was an “error” that it has reversed.

“We use a combination of technology and human review to surface harmful content proactively on the service,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement. “In this case, the account you referenced was flagged by our automated systems in error. This has been reversed, and access to the account has been reinstated.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Students for Trump co-chair Ryan Fournier tweeted that his group’s account was locked down without any warning.

“Unbelievable. We are locked out of the Students for Trump account until after Inauguration Day,” said Mr. Fournier from his personal Twitter account. “No violations. No warnings. Nothing.”

Twitter has taken aggressive action against President Trump and his allies in the aftermath of the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Twitter permanently suspended Mr. Trump from its platform last week, and prominent conservative accounts reported tens of thousands of followers vanishing. Asked about the accusations of disappearing followers, a Twitter spokesperson pointed last week to the company’s approach to combating platform manipulation and spam.

