U.S. Space Command will move to Huntsville, Alabama, from its temporary headquarters at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado, an Air Force spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Local media in Alabama is reporting that Kay Ivey, the state’s Republican governor, is also confirming the selection of Huntsville‘s Redstone Arsenal as the new home for Space Command.

Space Command is a recently established combatant command responsible for conducting any U.S. military operations in outer space.

Huntsville is the home of the Marshall Space Flight Center, the U.S. government’s rocketry and spaceflight propulsion research center. it was integral in developing the Saturn rocket for the Apollo lunar missions.

A formal announcement about the pick is expected later Wednesday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.