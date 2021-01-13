LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police are investigating allegations that some department employees participated in the deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol last week.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in an emailed statement that as the FBI has been investigating the attack, the department “received information that some of its employees may have participated.”

“We intend to conduct a thorough inquiry into these allegations and will cooperate with federal officials in any way we can to aid in this investigation,” the statement said.

The statement did not offer more details. Vegas police did not immediately respond to questions about how many employees the allegations involve.

Officer Larry Hadfield, a department spokesman, told the Las Vegas Sun that off-duty police officers can exercise their First Amendment rights but must to so peacefully and cannot commit crimes. He said any employee who does commit a crime would be subject to an internal investigation, in addition to prosecution in the criminal justice system.

