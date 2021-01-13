The second year of the coronavirus pandemic could be worse than the first, a top World Health Organization official said Wednesday, as fast-spreading variants complicate the response in the Americas, Europe and other regions.

Nearly 2 million people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in China a year ago. Even as governments roll out vaccines, the U.S. and other nations are combatting highly contagious mutations in the new year.

“At the end of one year, going into a second year of this, it could even be tougher, given the transmission dynamics and some of the issues that we are seeing,” said Mike Ryan, director of emergencies for WHO. “We need to really focus on taking the positives, looking at what’s worked in each country and then transferring that knowledge to others.”

Dr. Ryan said WHO is detecting a ramp-up in cases after a holiday-period lull that featured a drop in reporting.

“All regions, apart from the Southeast Asia region, are showing increases,” Dr. Ryan said. “The region of the Americas is still accounting for over half of all diseases globally and 45% of new deaths.”

Europe is still seeing an uptick but the rate of the increase has slowed, he said. It still accounts for a third of newly reported infections.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the COVID-19 technical lead, said countries that have managed to bring transmission under control cannot let up.

“If transmission has been brought low, do everything you can to keep it low,” she said. “Prevent any of those embers from becoming forest fires.”

The U.S. suffers from a dangerously high level of transmission, with nearly 250,000 new infections reported each day. The disease killed 4,300 people in the U.S. on Tuesday, a record, as the overall death toll surpassed 380,000.

President-elect Joseph R. Biden is scheduled to outline his vaccine-rollout plans on Thursday, even as events in Washington overshadow the worsening situation.

President Trump’s vaccine team preempted one of Mr. Biden’s big ideas — releasing all doses instead of holding back booster shots in the two-dose regimen — on Tuesday, saying manufacturing had reached a sufficient level that stockpiling wasn’t necessary.

