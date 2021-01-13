YouTube removed content from President Trump’s channel and banned him for at least seven days in the latest skirmish escalating Big Tech’s battle with the president.

“After careful review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to the Donald J. Trump channel and issued a strike for violating our policies for inciting violence,” a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement. “As a result, in accordance with our long-standing strikes system, the channel is now prevented from uploading new videos or livestreams for a minimum of seven days — which may be extended.”

Users will not be able to comment underneath videos still appearing on the president’s channel for an indefinite period, the spokesperson said.

YouTube, which is owned by Google, also placed a strike against Mr. Trump’s account, with future strikes carrying penalties of longer suspensions and shutting down a user’s channel altogether.

Content torn down from Mr. Trump’s channel by YouTube last week did not come with a strike. YouTube, alongside its counterparts at Facebook and Twitter, all removed a video message posted amid the riots at the Capitol featuring Mr. Trump telling his supporters to “go home” and calling them “very special.” He also repeated his allegation that Democrats “stole” the Nov. 3 election.

Twitter has since permanently suspended Mr. Trump, and Facebook placed a 24-hour block against him. YouTube’s decision to prevent Mr. Trump from posting videos for seven days means he will likely not be able to post until Inauguration Day at the earliest.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.