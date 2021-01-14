AUBURN, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine said a 12-year-old girl has been charged with attempted murder, accused of injuring her father in a stabbing in their home.

Authorities have not identified the girl. She has been taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center while her father, who was also not identified, is in stable condition at a hospital.

Officers were called to the Auburn home on Wednesday morning and found the man with stab wounds to the chest and stomach, the Sun Journal reported. The girl also had cuts on her hands, police said.

Police have not offered a potential motive for the stabbing.

