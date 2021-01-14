D.C. activist groups are demanding that hotels close ahead of the inauguration on Jan. 20 as part of a “Don’t Host Hate” campaign in the aftermath of last week’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

ShutDownDC and Black Lives Matter D.C. rallied Thursday outside the Capital Hilton on 16th Street NW — an area where several hotels are located. The activists are demanding that the hotels close through Jan. 21.

“We need our local businesses, our owners, to join us … and send this message to the Proud Boys and Trump who, once again, are planning to attack our hometown. We need local businesses to send that message, loud and clear!” Nee Nee Taylor, a BLM D.C. organizer, said in a statement.

The two groups issued a joint statement saying that “violent Trump supporters” pose a safety risk not only to the residents but also hotel workers, as videos of guests showed many not wearing masks.

They’re demanding that hotels close and ensure their workers are paid for the lost hours.

They also want hotels to display BLM signs, ban guns and explosives, declare their properties as “racism-free” zones and “notify all guests that white supremacists are NOT permitted on the premises.”

Specifically, they’re aiming to pressure Hyatt Place K Street, the Grand Hyatt Washington, the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown, Homewood Suites by Hilton, the Capital Hilton, The Line Hotel, the Washington Marriott at Metro Center and The Hay-Adams.

