New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has earned the dubious distinction of being named the “2020 Porker of the Year” for his big spending and botched handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citizens Against Government Waste on Thursday announced the results of the annual contest to recognize the elected official who was “guilty of plugging pricey policies, promoting earmarks and wasteful practices, pushing a big-spending agenda, and incorrectly handling the COVID-19 response.”

Mr. Cuomo took home the badge of dishonor with 32% of the vote, beating the second-place finisher, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Maryland Democrat, by 5 percentage points, according to the CAGW, a nonpartisan organization focused on eliminating government waste, fraud, abuse and mismanagement.

“The results are not surprising, as Gov. Cuomo’s response to the coronavirus crisis has been an insult to New Yorkers,” said CAGW President Tom Schatz. “After more than 1.1 million New Yorkers have been infected and more than 39,208 have died from COVID-19, one would think Gov. Cuomo would act quickly to get the vaccine out and the virus under control. For politicizing a lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Cuomo deserves the distinction of 2021 Porker of the Year.”

Mr. Cuomo’s office did not immediately respond to The Washington Times’ request for a comment on the award.

The governor made headlines in 2020 holding TV coronavirus briefings, ordering business shutdowns to fight the pandemic and feuding with the Trump administration over the COVID-19 response.

In November, Mr. Cuomo was named CAGW’s November 2020 Porker of the Month for politicizing and delaying the distribution of a new COVID-19 vaccine.

He said in November that the speedy vaccine approval process was driven by “the money and ego” of pharmaceutical companies and President Trump, respectively. He announced that New York would set up its own analysis and review of the vaccine.

CAGW said the decision further delayed the release of vaccines that had undergone the most rigorous review process in the world for quality, safety and efficacy.

