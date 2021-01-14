President-elect Joseph R. Biden is expected to name Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist to be his acting secretary of defense until his permanent pick, retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin, is confirmed by the Senate, according to multiple reports.

Mr. Norquist was tapped to the Pentagon’s No. 2 post by President Trump in the summer of 2019.

He filled the deputy role in the wake of Patrick Shanahan’s promotion to acting defense secretary following former Defense Secretary James Mattis’ resignation. Before the promotion, he served as the Pentagon’s chief financial officer and comptroller.

Prior to joining the Pentagon, Mr. Norquist served as the chief financial officer for the Department of Homeland Security, spent five years as a professional staffer for the House Appropriations Committee and was a partner at an accounting firm.

After Mr. Biden is sworn in next week, Mr. Norquist will replace current acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, who was appointed in a temporary capacity in November after Mr. Trump fired former Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper.

The Senate Armed Services Committee will hold a nomination hearing for Mr. Austin on Jan. 19.

