The passengers who accosted and heckled Sen. Mitt Romney at Salt Lake City’s airport last week have been put on a no-fly list.

Delta Air Lines has banned those passengers who heckled the Utah Republican for his insufficient support for President Trump and his claims the presidential election was stolen, Salt Lake City TV station KSTU (Fox-13) reported.

In video footage that went viral, several Trump supporters heatedly confronted Mr. Romney while waiting for a flight to Washington. There was shouting and demands for resignation and chants of “traitor!” on the flight itself.

“Why aren’t you supporting President Trump?” one woman asked Mr. Romney while he was waiting at the gate.

