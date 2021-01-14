Former Rep. Justin Amash, who repeatedly sparred with President Trump during his time in office, called Thursday for Republicans to join the Libertarian Party.

Mr. Amash represented Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District from 2011 to 2021. He was a Republican but ended up leaving the party and becoming an independent in 2019 before officially joining the Libertarian Party last year over his opposition to Mr. Trump.

“The GOP isn’t getting better anytime soon. If you’re a Republican who’s had enough, join me in the Libertarian Party. Reach out to me. I’m happy to answer questions about making the switch. We’re readying to make a big impact over the next few years,” he said on Twitter.

Mr. Amash voted to impeach Mr. Trump in 2019 over the Ukrainian scandal.

He has toyed with running for the presidential nomination for the Libertarian Party.

