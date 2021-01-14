The Rev. Franklin Graham compared the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump to Judas, the disciple who betrayed Jesus to the Roman authorities.

In a Facebook post Thursday in which Mr. Graham praised Mr. Trump at length while also calling the day of the assault on the U.S. Capitol “a low point in his presidency,” the minister declared “shame, shame” on those GOP lawmakers who “joined with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats in impeaching President Trump yesterday.”

“The House Democrats impeached him because they hate him and want to do as much damage as they can,” said Mr. Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

“And these ten, from his own party, joined in the feeding frenzy. It makes you wonder what the thirty pieces of silver were that Speaker Pelosi promised for this betrayal,” he said.

In Matthew’s Gospel, before the Last Supper, Judas goes to the chief Jewish priests in Jerusalem and is paid 30 pieces of silver to help hand over Jesus. Luke’s Gospel and the Book of Acts also say that the Temple authorities paid Judas without specifying an amount.

Matthew and Luke both say that Judas was filled with shame afterward; the former saying he committed suicide, the latter that a field swallowed up his body.

