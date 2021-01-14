Former Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein has joined investment firm Blackstone Group as a senior adviser.

Mr. Goldfein, who retired in August, will consult on various industries as well as the professional development of veterans and military families for the vast equity firm.

“The natural tendency for guys like me is to … sign on with the board of the Lockheed [Martins] or the Boeings or one of the big defense [companies] because that’s where the network is,” Mr. Goldfein told Military.com in an interview.

“I wanted to go a different route,” he said. “I wanted to try to do something [else], to stretch a little bit more professionally and personally into something a little non-defense, non-national security.”

Following their departure from the Pentagon, high-ranking officials often accept leadership positions at top defense or contracting companies. Former Defense Secretary James Mattis joined The Cohen Group as a senior counsel after he resigned from the Defense Department in 2018.

Mr. Goldfein said his decision to join the equity firm was “personal.”

“I think I’m the guy in the room that hopefully can look at the risks and the trades,” he told the publication, “and say, ‘OK, well, from a global perspective, here’s some things you want to think about.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.