Conservatism is still the preferred ideology in the U.S., and its popularity is actually on the rise despite the brutal drama of a contentious election year and shrill partisan differences that have played out nonstop in the news media in the last year.

“Americans’ overall ideological views were about the same in 2020 as in 2019, with 36%, on average, identifying as conservative, 35% as moderate and 25% as liberal,” reports a new Gallup analysis.

It is based on a sizable sample of the population. The results were aggregated from 18 separate Gallup surveys of 18,398 U.S. adults conducted throughout 2020 and released Monday.

Conservatism appears to be a hardy ideology, and capable of a rebound when support for it wanes. It’s all in the numbers — and there are lots of them.

“After reaching an unusually high 40% in January and February, the percentage of ‘conservative’ fell to 34% in May and June. However, it subsequently rose to 36% in the second half of the year, resulting in the average 36% identifying as conservative for 2020 as a whole,” the analysis said.

And the overall particulars? Gallup found that 75% of Republicans now say they are conservative — an all-time high among GOP respondents since the pollster began tracking ideological trends in 1994, when 58% of the GOPers identified as conservative. In the current findings, another 20% of Republicans say they are moderates while 4% say they are liberal.

Conservative beliefs also surface in the other two political parties. Among Democrats, 51% describe themselves as liberal, while 35% are moderate and 12% conservative. Among independents, 48% are moderate, 29% conservative and 20% are liberal.

“The 11-percentage-point lead for conservatives over liberals in 2020 is on par with Americans’ ideological leanings between 2014 and 2019, when the lead averaged 12 percentage points. Conservatives’ edge had been in the mid- to high teens for the few years before that and had averaged 20 points from 1992 to 2005,” the analysis said.

A MOST INTERESTING QUESTION

President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s inauguration campaign has announced that pop singer Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem during the official ceremony next week.

Yes, she will sing the “Star Spangled Banner.” There is no indication as to the style or delivery of her version of the anthem.

But there is a question to be asked.

“Will she take a knee for it?” asks David Ng, who covers entertainment, celebrities and other matters for Breitbart News.

His comments reflects the ongoing trend of some high-profile celebrities and sports figures who drop down on one knee during the playing of the national anthem to draw public attention to several social causes, including racism and police brutality.

NOW THERE’S A THOUGHT

“It is amazing how many people seem to have discovered last Wednesday that riots are wrong — when many of those same people apparently had not noticed that when riots went on, for weeks or even months, in various cities across the country last year,” writes syndicated columnist and seasoned observer Thomas Sowell.

“For too many people, especially in the media, what is right and wrong, true or false, depends on who it helps or hurts politically. Too many media people who are supposed to be reporters act as if they are combatants in political wars. Someone once said that, in a war, truth is the first casualty. That has certainly been so in the media — and in much of academia as well.”

‘PART OF OUR DNA’

The ever-thoughtful Fox Business News host Charles Payne is currently exploring the nation’s financial infrastructure via “The Future of Capitalism,” a virtual town meeting.

“We all look up to and aspire to be wealthy. Everybody wants a bite of that apple. People want, really want capitalism to be here — and they want it to be delivered. It’s a part of our DNA, folks,” Mr. Payne says.

“When people are left out, though, there’s a little bit of bitterness, there’s envy, there’s frustration. And that has become fertile grounds for idealists pitching magical elixirs like modern monetary theory. Businesses should help. They should help pitch in and help our educational system provide funds for entrepreneurs and startups outside of those elite circles,” he continues.

“But make no mistake, the next few years will see the greatest challenge for capitalism in generations. I’m worried that those best to position themselves to help [public] understanding may not be ready to take on that task. Now, on the other hand, I said it already. Capitalism is part of the America’s DNA — when it comes down to why, we will make it through this after all.”

The town hall itself airs this weekend on Fox Business Network, Saturday at 7 a.m. and midnight, and Sunday at 7 a.m.

POLL DU JOUR

⦁ 32% of U.S. adults “strongly agree that “America is falling apart”; 41% of Republicans, 29% of independents and 29% of Democrats agree.

⦁ 47% overall “somewhat agree” with the statement; 42% of Republicans, 48% of independents and 49% of Democrats agree.

⦁ 16% overall “somewhat disagree” with the statement; 13% of Republicans, 18% of independents and 16% of Democrats agree.

⦁ 4% overall “strongly disagree” with the statement; 3% of Republicans, 3% of independents and 7% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Axios/IPSOS poll of 1,019 U.S. adults conducted Jan. 11-13.

