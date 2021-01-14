President-elect Joseph R. Biden is asking Congress to approve a $1.9 trillion emergency package to combat the coronavirus pandemic and boost a sputtering economic recovery.

The plan, released Thursday, calls for roughly $1 trillion in direct aid to individuals, $440 billion for businesses, states and localities, and more than $400 billion for combating COVID-19.

The plan provides for $1,400-per-person checks for millions of Americans, on top of the $600-per-person direct payments Congress included in the recent $900 billion stimulus package.

Mr. Biden is calling for a $400-per-week boost in unemployment benefits through September; Congress authorized a $300-per-week boost through mid-March in the most recent package.

The plan calls for more than 14 weeks of paid sick and family and medical leave, with a maximum benefit of $1,400 per week for eligible workers. The plan would reimburse states and localities for the cost of the leave, as well as employers with fewer than 500 employees.

Mr. Biden is also calling for $30 billion in rental, water, and energy assistance, and an extension of a federal eviction and foreclosure moratorium through September.

He also wants Congress to boost the popular earned income and child tax credits.

The plan includes $350 billion in funding for state and local governments — a perpetual sticking point in last year’s COVID-19 relief talks.

The plan also includes $130 billion to reopen schools for in-person learning; Mr. Biden has said he wants the majority of K-8 schools in the country to reopen for in-person learning within 100 days of taking office.

The plan calls for $160 billion for efforts on vaccines, testing and other COVID-19-related priorities.

The new administration plans to make vaccines free of charge for everyone in the United States, “regardless of immigration status,” according to a summary of the proposal.

Mr. Biden is also calling on Congress to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour as part of the plan.

The proposal will be an early test of what Mr. Biden will be able to get through Congress after his party officially takes control of the House, Senate and White House.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Democratic Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York said they would get right to work on turning Mr. Biden‘s ideas into legislation that can be signed into law.

But Republicans are likely to hesitate at the price tag after Congress already authorized trillions of dollars in COVID-19-related spending last year.

“The Biden plan may not be the most fiscally irresponsible bill in American history, but it definitely ranks in the top two of all time,” said economist Stephen Moore, an adviser to President Trump’s 2016 campaign. “It is a $2 trillion wish list of social programs that the left has been trying to advance for 30 years.”

Mr. Biden was to speak about his proposal in more detail on Thursday evening in Wilmington, Delaware.

