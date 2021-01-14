LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man was arrested Thursday on charges that he participated in last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Vaughn A. Gordon, 50, of Lafayette, made an initial appearance via videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Patrick Hanna in Lafayette, news outlets reported.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Louisiana announced Gordon’s arrest via Twitter. Authorities said Gordon faces one count of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol buildings. It was not immediately known if Gordon has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Gordon told The Advocate he was among the crowd of supporters for President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, disrupting Congress as it tried to certify results of the November presidential election.

Gordon said he was able to wander the building for nearly two hours, adding he remained peaceful and didn’t vandalize anything. Others broke windows and doors, stole computers, smashed benches and ransacked offices.

The House and Senate convened later that night and certified the election results. President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Jan. 20.

