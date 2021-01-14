JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Jefferson City man has been sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of another man at a New Year’s Day party in 2017.

Jeffery Millens Jr., 26, was sentenced Wednesday for second-degree murder in the death of Quinterio Davis, 23, also of Jefferson City. Davis was shot several times at a party at at Jefferson City home.

Millens also was sentenced to 10 years for armed criminal action and 10 years for unlawful possession of a firearm, with those sentences served consecutively to the life sentence, The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported.

Authorities said both men had a child with a woman who was at a party where the shooting occurred and that Millens did not like Davis.

Thompson said the shooting occurred while Millens was out on parole for another felony.

Millens testified at his trial in October that he saw three other people who he didn’t know get into a fight at the party. When he heard shots, he said, he fled from the home with several other people.

At his sentencing Wednesday, Millens continue to insist he was innocent.

