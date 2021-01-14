The National Mall in Washington, D.C., will be closed to the public on Inauguration Day because of security concerns, according to media reports Thursday.

Mike Litters, a spokesperson for the National Mall and Memorial Parks, said officials are still discussing the matter.

“No final decision has been made regarding closures on the National Mall for the inaugural events. When a decision is reached, an announcement will be made by the United States Secret Service and/or National Park Service,” he said in a statement.

There will be no screens, toilets or panels for people to stand and watch the inauguration, which is standard practice for most presidential inaugurations, CNN reported.

Only members of the media and security personnel will be allowed on the mall, according to The Washington Post.

It is not clear when exactly the Mall will be shut down.

James Harnett, the former commissioner for Washington’s Foggy Bottom neighborhood, tweeted that the city’s Metropolitan Police confirmed at a community meeting the Mall will be shuttered for the inauguration.

MPD confirms at @ANC2B meeting that the entire National Mall will be closed to everyone (pedestrians, vehicles, etc) beginning tomorrow thru to after the Inauguration.



All sightlines of the Capitol building will be blocked for the Inauguration. Do not try to watch it in-person. — James Harnett (@jarharnett) January 14, 2021

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.