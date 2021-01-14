Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that people aged 65 and older or with underlying conditions are now eligible to get COVID-19 vaccinations.



He said he plans to talk with local health directors and hospitals Friday about how to expand the vaccine rollout quickly.



“Monday, we vaccinated more than 15,000 [people]. Tuesday, it was more than 17,000,” the governor said at a press conference. “So I’m counting on everyone to help get this done.”



This week, some health districts, such as Alexandria, began to administer vaccines to people in the “Phase 1B” category, which includes front-line workers and those 75 years old and older. Thursday’s announcement expands that group.



Mr. Northam said the goal is to have “Phase 1B” activated across the state by the end of the month.

