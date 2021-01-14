FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last week carried plastic zip-tie handcuffs because he intended “to take hostages,” a prosecutor said in a Texas court on Thursday.

“He means to take hostages. He means to kidnap, restrain, perhaps try, perhaps execute members of the U.S. government,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Weimer said of retired Lt. Col. Larry Rendall Brock Jr. without providing specifics.

Magistrate Judge Jeffrey L. Cureton said he would release Brock to home confinement. The prosecutor had argued that Brock should be detained.

“I need to put you on a very short rope,” Cureton said. “These are strange times for our country and the concerns raised by the government do not fall on deaf ears.”

Brock appeared in court in a light green jumpsuit, a mask and with shackles at the hands and feet.

The prosecutor did not detail a specific plan by Brock but noted “his prior experience and training make him all the more dangerous.”

Weimer also read in court social media posts from Brock, including one from the day of the Capitol riot that said: “Patriots on the Capitol. Patriots storming. Men with guns need to shoot their way in.”

Brock was arrested Sunday in Texas after being photographed on the Senate floor during the deadly riot wearing a helmet and heavy vest and carrying plastic zip-tie handcuffs. The 53-year-old is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Brock‘s attorney, Brook Antonio II, noted that Brock has only been charged with misdemeanors. Antonio said there was no direct evidence of Brock breaking doors or windows to get into the Capitol, or doing anything violent once he was inside.

“It’s all talk. It’s all speculation and conjecture,” Antonio said.

More than 100 people have been arrested on charges in the Capitol riot, ranging from curfew violations to serious federal felonies related to theft and weapons possession.

The FBI has been investigating whether some of the rioters had planned to kidnap members of Congress and hold them hostage.

Before his arrest, Brock told The New Yorker magazine that he found the zip-tie cuffs on the floor and that he planned to give them to a police officer.

“I wish I had not picked those up,” he said.

Associated Press writer Jamie Stengle contributed to this report from Dallas.

