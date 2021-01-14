SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (AP) - Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested after another teenager was shot and killed during the weekend in St. Louis County.

The victim, Emon Saunders, of Spanish Lake, was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a car Sunday evening. He was being taken to a hospital when the car crashed on hospital property police said.

Saunders died later Sunday but police did not announced his death until Thursday, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The cases of the two juveniles will be handled by St. Louis County Family Courts.

Police haven’t said what prompted the shooting.

